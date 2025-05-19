Delhi Metro users: Journey tickets now available on Uber app; more cities coming soon The decision comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India in 2024.

New Delhi:

The ride-hailing platform Uber announced that it would begin rolling out metro ticketing on its app, leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), with Delhi Metro being the first city to go live. The company indicated that three additional cities across India are set to launch this feature in 2025, and they mentioned plans to introduce B2B Logistics through the ONDC network, which would enable businesses to request on-demand logistics from Uber's delivery network without the need for their own fleet. Uber described this launch as the first instance of integrating with India's innovative digital public infrastructure and signaled a significant advance in enhancing the connectivity of public transport.

This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, wherein Uber pledged to collaborate with ONDC to expand the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.

Starting immediately, Uber users in the national capital will have the ability to plan their metro journeys, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information directly through the Uber app.

The company expressed that this rollout represents a concrete realization of that commitment, furthering Uber's mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and connected. Praveen Neppalli Naga, Uber's Chief Technology Officer, commented on India's remarkable progress in developing large-scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC, expressing excitement about the integration that brings metro ticketing to the Uber app, which aligns with the vision of a comprehensive mobility solution.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO of ONDC, referred to Uber joining the ONDC Network as a crucial milestone in enhancing access to reliable and interoperable digital infrastructure in India. He noted that as a global platform, Uber's initiation of metro ticketing and logistics opens up new opportunities for seamless multimodal journeys and the unification of a fragmented logistics ecosystem. Jain added that this collaboration sets the stage for future innovations from Uber on the network, ultimately benefiting users, partners, and the broader landscape of mobility and services.

