OnePlus 13 display details leaked ahead of its launch: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 (representational image)

OnePlus is preparing to release a new smartphone in the near future. The upcoming flagship, OnePlus 13, is anticipated to make its debut in China later this month. Following the global launch of OnePlus 12 earlier this year, the OnePlus 13 is expected to succeed. Prior to its release, detailed specifications of the smartphone, including its display, have been leaked by a tipster. It is reported to feature a BOE X2 panel with a 2K resolution, which aligns with previous official teasers from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The screen is also speculated to have additional features aimed at enhancing the device's security.

OnePlus 13 display

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a BOE X2 "oriental" display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display may be an 8T LTPO panel with a "super ceramic glass" structure, as teased by OnePlus China head Louis Lee.

The tipster also suggests that the OnePlus 13 may come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded within the display and may support features like super eye protection and soft edge four-level depth. The display's circuitry is claimed to have been redesigned, and its optical cavity structure recustomised, which may positively impact the handset's brightness and battery life.

Additionally, the tipster mentioned that the OnePlus 13 will bring a new solution for Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming.

OnePlus 13 specifications (expected)

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, referred to as Snapdragon 8 Elite, with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of in-built storage.

The phone may include a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom capability. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

ALSO READ: What Ratan Tata discussed during his last meeting with Sundar Pichai? Google CEO recalls