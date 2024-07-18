Nothing set to launch Phone 2a Plus on July 31: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing is set to launch yet another smartphone, named ‘Phone 2a Plus’ on July 31. The announcement surfaced shortly after the launch of the CMF Phone 1 and the company's statement surfaced via a press release with a teaser image, which suggested that the new device will be ‘extraordinary’. The specific details about the smartphone, its specifications and its design have not yet been revealed.

The teaser surfaced on the social media platform, with the tagline “Plus.More.Extra,” which has created significant anticipation.

Phone 2a special edition: Details

The Phone 2a Plus announcement follows closely on the release of the “Phone 2a Special Edition.”

This edition has been designed by the Nothing Industrial Design Team in King’s Cross, London

It will notably come with a vibrant design which will celebrate primary colours.

It is expected to integrate red, blue and yellow into its hardware, which will reflect the significance of these hues in Nothing’s brand identity.

Colour significance

Red has traditionally been used in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, yellow was introduced with the Ear a, and blue debuted with the Phone 2a Blue edition.

The Phone 2a Special Edition features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 27,999.

Community engagement and design contest from Nothing

Nothing is engaging in community with a contest to design a special edition of the Phone 2a. The winning design will be produced and brought to the market, by showcasing Nothing’s interactive approach for product development.

The Phone 2a has already proved to be a significant product for the company, with 100,000 units already being sold within the first 24 hours of its release.

The base model is available for Rs 23,999.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 2a offers impressive specifications, making it a competitive choice in the smartphone market:

It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, with a peak brightness of 1300 nits The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘pro’ chip. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on the Android 14 operating system, with promises of 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security updates. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear end 5(0MP + 50MP).

With the upcoming launch of the Phone 2a Plus, the company has continued to innovate its devices to touch base with the right set of user base worldwide.

