Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Nothing set to launch Phone 2a Plus on July 31: What to expect?

Nothing set to launch Phone 2a Plus on July 31: What to expect?

Nothing has officially rolled out a teaser and hinted about coming up with a new smartphone by the name of Phone (2a) Plus. There have been no details revealed about the upcoming smartphone, but it is expected to come with upgraded features when compared to the existing Phone 2(a).

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2024 15:57 IST
Nothing phone 2a plus, phone 2a plus,
Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing is set to launch yet another smartphone, named ‘Phone 2a Plus’ on July 31. The announcement surfaced shortly after the launch of the CMF Phone 1 and the company's statement surfaced via a press release with a teaser image, which suggested that the new device will be ‘extraordinary’. The specific details about the smartphone, its specifications and its design have not yet been revealed. 

The teaser surfaced on the social media platform, with the tagline “Plus.More.Extra,” which has created significant anticipation.

Phone 2a special edition: Details

  • The Phone 2a Plus announcement follows closely on the release of the “Phone 2a Special Edition.” 
  • This edition has been designed by the Nothing Industrial Design Team in King’s Cross, London
  • It will notably come with a vibrant design which will celebrate primary colours. 
  • It is expected to integrate red, blue and yellow into its hardware, which will reflect the significance of these hues in Nothing’s brand identity. 

Colour significance

Red has traditionally been used in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, yellow was introduced with the Ear a, and blue debuted with the Phone 2a Blue edition. 

The Phone 2a Special Edition features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 27,999.

Community engagement and design contest from Nothing

Nothing is engaging in community with a contest to design a special edition of the Phone 2a. The winning design will be produced and brought to the market, by showcasing Nothing’s interactive approach for product development. 

The Phone 2a has already proved to be a significant product for the company, with 100,000 units already being sold within the first 24 hours of its release. 

The base model is available for Rs 23,999.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 2a offers impressive specifications, making it a competitive choice in the smartphone market:

Related Stories
After Nothing Phone (2a), Carl Pei is set to make another big announcement today: What to expect?

After Nothing Phone (2a), Carl Pei is set to make another big announcement today: What to expect?

Nothing Phone (2a) now available in Blue colour: Details here

Nothing Phone (2a) now available in Blue colour: Details here

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition now available for sale in India: Check price, features

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition now available for sale in India: Check price, features

CMF Phone 1 to launch soon, confirms Nothing

CMF Phone 1 to launch soon, confirms Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 is not arriving any time soon: Here's why

Nothing Phone 3 is not arriving any time soon: Here's why

Nothing to unleash CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India: What to expect?

Nothing to unleash CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India: What to expect?

Nothing's CMF Phone 1 to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: All you need to know

Nothing's CMF Phone 1 to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: All you need to know

CMF by Nothing set to launch Watch Pro 2 and more: All you need to know

CMF by Nothing set to launch Watch Pro 2 and more: All you need to know

  1. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, with a peak brightness of 1300 nits 
  2. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
  3. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘pro’ chip.
  4. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.
  5. The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on the Android 14 operating system, with promises of 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.
  6. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear end 5(0MP + 50MP).

With the upcoming launch of the Phone 2a Plus, the company has continued to innovate its devices to touch base with the right set of user base worldwide.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 goes for sale via Flipkart: First look and impression

ALSO READ: Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: A budget gaming smartphone with appreciable performance

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement