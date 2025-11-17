Advertisement
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch date confirmed: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched globally on October 29. It is set to arrive in India this month, and the smartphone is expected to feature the same specifications as its global variant.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch date confirmed
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Nothing has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be a new addition to the company's Phone 3a series, which also includes the Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a.

The company has now confirmed the India launch date for the Phone 3a Lite, which was initially introduced globally on October 29. The global variant of this smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, and the Indian variant is expected to be available with the same specifications and color options as the global model.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch details

  • Launch Date: The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch in India on November 27.
  • Colour Options: As per teasers, the smartphone will be available in Black and White colors in India.

Global Pricing Recap:

  • The base model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) was launched globally at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 25,600).
  • The top-end variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) was priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs 28,700).
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite key specifications (Global variant)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite key specifications (Global variant)

Feature Details
Processor
Octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip
Display
6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED
Refresh Rate
Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
Brightness
Peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, 387ppi pixel density
Touch Rate
1,000Hz touch sampling rate
RAM & Storage
8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage
Expandable Storage
Up to 2TB via MicroSD card slot
Rear Camera
Triple-rear unit: 50MP (f/1.88) main + 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
Front Camera
16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera (hole-punch cutout)
Battery 5,000mAh
Charging
33W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging support
Special Feature
Glyph Light notification indicator on the back

