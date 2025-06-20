Nothing Phone 3 new teaser introduces Glyph Matrix as replacement for Glyph interface Nothing has confirmed that its Phone3 will not feature the Glyph interface. The company has now confirmed that it will be replaced by Glyph Matrix.

New Delhi:

Recently, Nothing confirmed a controversial design change in the Phone 3 that left many fans disappointed. The company has decided to remove the Glyph interface from its latest model. In its place, Nothing is introducing the new "Glyph Matrix" interface on the rear of the Phone 3, as announced in a recent post on X. This new feature sets the Phone 3 apart from its predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1. The new LED interface will replace the previous Glyph setup with a dot-matrix panel situated in the top right corner of the back panel.

Glyph Matrix features

While specifics about the design of the Nothing Phone 3 are still under wraps, the Glyph Matrix is expected to showcase animations, call notifications, battery levels, time, and various alerts.

However, it's worth noting that the concept of a dot matrix system isn’t entirely new to the Phone 3; similar setups can be found on Asus's gaming-oriented ROG Phones, which also feature mini-LEDs for animations and interactions on their rear panels.

Nothing Phone 3: What we know so far

As for what we know about the Nothing Phone 3 so far, it's set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1. This new device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Additionally, Nothing has committed to providing five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the Phone 3. The expected price of the Nothing Phone 3 is around GBP 800, roughly translating to Rs. 90,000.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected features

According to previous leaks, the Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a periscope telephoto lens. The device is rumoured to have a battery capacity exceeding 5,000mAh and is anticipated to showcase a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.

ALSO READ: Google Messages rolls out WhatsApp-like features, enhancing user experience for millions