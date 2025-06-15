Nothing Phone 3 may ditch Glyph design for premium finish and flagship specs Expected to be priced around Rs 68,000 to Rs 77,000, the phone may feature a Snapdragon 8 or Dimensity 9400 series chip, AMOLED display, and triple rear camera setup. It will be the brand’s first true flagship phone but may drop the iconic Glyph Interface.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone 3 has shown up early on the Walmart website, confirming its launch in the United States. This will be the first time a Nothing smartphone will be officially sold in the US, and not just through a limited beta program.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass was the first to spot the listing, which uses a placeholder image of the Nothing Phone 2. This placeholder shows the Glyph Interface — the unique LED light system, which is confirmed to be absent in the upcoming model.

Flagship specs revealed in Walmart listing

According to the listing, the Nothing Phone 3 may feature:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC (though expected specs suggest a more powerful chipset like Snapdragon 8 Elite or Dimensity 9400) 6.77-inch AMOLED display Triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and OIS 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

However, many of these specs may belong to the Nothing Phone 2, as official confirmation is still awaited. Nonetheless, the listing hints that Walmart could be one of the main retail channels for the phone in the US.

Flagship pricing and design tweaks

CEO Carl Pei has already teased that Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s “first true flagship smartphone” with a price tag close to GBP 800 (~₹90,000). However, leaks suggest a lower pricing structure:

USD 799 (Rs 68,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

USD 899 (Rs 77,000) for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Interestingly, the Glyph Interface will reportedly be removed in favour of a new dual-tone textured back design, possibly with a physical button-like element.

What more can to expect?

Nothing Phone 3 may pack a flagship chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Elite or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series, along with a battery exceeding 5,000mAh. The camera module is rumoured to feature a periscope telephoto lens, adding serious zoom capability.

With leaks heating up and official teasers already out, Nothing fans can expect the phone to be unveiled as early as July 2025 globally, including in India.