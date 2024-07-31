Nothing Phone 2a Plus with 50MP front camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a has been launched in India. The newly launched smartphone is an upgraded version of Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched in April this year. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus looks similar to the Nothing Phone 2a in design and comes with AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Some of its key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, 50-megapixel front camera, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available in Black and Grey colours. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available for sale starting August 7 via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC and Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14, and the company promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches for this new phone.

The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen is capable of delivering 1,300 nits of peak brightness and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of the camera, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a dual camera setup. The primary camera is 50-megapixel with 10x digital zoom, optical image stabilization (OIS), and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The secondary camera is also 50-megapixel and offers a 114-degree field of view. The front camera is 50-megapixel, which is an upgrade from the Nothing Phone 2a's 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, 360-degree antenna, and USB Type-C port. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a linear haptic motor, high-definition microphones, and dual stereo speakers.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build and features Nothing's Glyph Interface, which is an LED-filled array that lights up during calls and notifications.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

