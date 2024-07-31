Last day to file Income Tax Return: Here's how you can do it online by yourself

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Income Tax Return

According to the Income Tax Act of 1961 in India, all taxpayers are required to file their income tax returns. You can only claim a tax refund after filing your income tax return. July 31, 2024, is the deadline to file your Income Tax Return (ITR). If you haven't filed your income tax yet, we will guide you through the simple steps to file it online from your home. Here are easy steps to file income tax return online from home.

Important documents required before filing Income Tax return

It's important to remember a few things before filing your income tax return. Users need to have some important documents with them to avoid any problems while filing their income tax return online. Here are important documents users need to keep ready before filing income tax return.

Users should have their Aadhaar card and PAN card with them.

Additionally, they should have a bank statement for income tax exemptions, etc.

Employed individuals should have Form 16.

Also, keep donation receipts, bank interest certificates (if any), insurance policies, etc. with you.

If you are paying income tax for the first time, remember that your Aadhaar card and PAN card should be linked. Users can check the linking of their Aadhaar card and PAN card by visiting the income tax website.

Here's how to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) online:

First, go to the income tax website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login).

Log in with your PAN card number.

Image Source : FILE Income Tax Return online

After entering the PAN card number, enter the OTP and password.

Image Source : FILE Income Tax Return online

On the next page, select the assessment year for filing income tax, which will be the current one, i.e., FY 2024-25.

Image Source : FILE Income Tax Return online

Then, choose between individual, HUF, or other options for your income tax.

Select the type of ITR form.

On the next page, answer the given options and questions.

Validate the pre-filled information.

Finally, file your income tax return by e-verifying the ITR.

ALSO READ: DMRC commuters can now add money to their smart cards via WhatsApp: Here's how