Nothing phone (1) will feature Glyph Interface- How does it work and what is so different about it?

Nothing phone (1) has been making waves, ahead of the launch. There is a buzz about the upcoming flagship smartphone from the London-based company.

The recent leak review of the phone (1) states a lot about the looks and unconventional design on the back panel. The review was released by the YouTuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee), on June 21, 2022, which showed off the upcoming and most awaited Nothing phone (1) from all angles and explained the features.

Below are the stills from the reviewer’s video showcasing the looks of the smartphone.

Now let us understand all that to expect from the upcoming smartphone from Nothing:

Nothing phone (1) features Glyph Interface

We have the Glyph interface on the back panel of Nothing phone (1) where the handset consists of five lightning strips placed in the back of the handset. Believing the Youtuber, the Glyph is made up of around 900+ it basically glows either in combinations or altogether, to update the owner of the phone about various things related to the handset, such as:

Charging

notifications

calls when the phone is placed facing the backup

Also, the user gets an option to configure the Glyph Interface as per the choice and the lights will blink and indicate accordingly, as per the review updated on Youtube.

Glyph interface also shows the battery level when it is charging, indicates wireless reverse charging when engaged and more.

How does the Glyph interface work?

The new phone (1) will have an interface settings page, which will enable the user to customise and set different elements to the back-lights. The user can set the brightness as per the need, for ringtone, the user will be able to integrate the lights as per the ringtones which will glow accordingly in sync with the ringtone music. Also, a Flip-to-Glyph feature, which can trigger the Glyph interface to work only when the phone is flipped upside-down.

User can also turn off the Glyph Interface and could be set to start working at a particular time band.

Glyph light indicating reverse wireless charging

The Glyph lights around the wireless charging pad could be lit up when the handset is connected to the wireless charging accessories like the ear (1) earbuds from Nothing, or other branded earbuds, AirPods and more.

Charging progress bar

The Glyph lights near the charging slot of the phone indicated how much the handset has been charg It comprises of one circle and one strip on the smartphone. When the phone is connected to the charger, the LED circle light in the back panel will indicate battery charging, and on the other hand, the strip placed above it will double up as the battery charging will upgrade in the device, indicating the battery capacity.

LED Flash

For lighting up the flash-light, the Glyph lights could be lit up together at full brightness to act like your personal torch or a system of LED flashes. This could be an ideal feature to take pictures or shoot a video in a low light ambience or at night light photography or videography.

Glyph Ringtones

This indeed sounds fun and it will be engaging too. As per the ringtone, the Glyph lights will sync with the tone of music and dance as per the sound of the ringtone. Users can set the ringtones as per the contacts and the Glyph lights will blink and dance to the tone which you have set. You can certainly witness this feature when you will keep your device upside down to the surface to witness how this feature works.

What else?

So far, these are the major new feature under the Glyph Interface, which we would be witnessing in the upcoming Nothing phone (1) which is set to launch on July 12, 2022. But all that we have seen in the leak makes us affirmative of the fact that the company has been working hard to bring something different and out-of-the-box features.

It is certainly expected that Nothing might bring in more features to the flagship smartphone along with some software updates, which we will have to wait till the company launched the device officially. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for quite some time now and has been hinting toward the features which have to be seen in the coming time.