Nothing Phone (1) Update: New leak state that the handset will have this security feature for protection

Nothing has been tipping and teasing their flagship smartphone Phone 1 and we have been bringing in different news related to the upcoming device. In the recent reports, it was stated that the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

The feature got surfaced ahead of the official launch which has been scheduled for July 12. We also have the information about the processor- that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset which will provide enough muscles to run the show proactively.

The phone will also support Face Unlock support, like any other smartphones which have been coming up on the market. But this is a must to mention that further details and integrities remained unclear, by the time of writing.

The founder of Nothing- Carl Pei has further revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone as he stated that the device has been designed to rival Apple iPhones, which do not include a fingerprint sensor anymore.

There were further rumours which surfaced and pointed out that the Phone (1) will further get a USB-C port for charging and will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is further assumed, that the new device might support wireless charging, which we saw on the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds as well. Furthermore, it was reported that the device will not have any headphone jack with the handset

From the price front, the new Phone (1) from Nothing is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 in the Indian market and will be escalated in the global markets accordingly.