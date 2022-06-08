Nothing Phone (1) to launch on 12 July - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING.TECH Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing, a London-based consumer tech brand has announced that they are going to unveil the first smartphone from the company next month, on July 12.

Nothing has further stated that the launch will be a live event in London, and will also be live streaming on the page of nothing.tech.

The company further, issued a statement saying, "It is our first smartphone and our most important product. The real start of Nothing's journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us."

A recent report said that the brand is targeting a price range of around 500 euros ($534) and the smartphone may come with a transparent design.

The pricing suggests that the upcoming smartphone may not be a flagship device. It could be an attractively priced mid-range phone with a transparent design.

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei suggests that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.

As per a recent report, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company's first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand. The device may also come pre-installed with the Nothing OS.

