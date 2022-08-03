Nothing Phone (1) sale to start from August 5: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing made a lot of noise by launching their flagship smartphone Phone (1) in the global market, The smartphone was released in July and the first sale began on 21st July 2022 and the second sale began on July 30- both the time the smartphone went out of stock.

Now, it has been announced by Nothing, that the Phone (1) has been stocked up and will go on the third sale on August 5.

Phone (1) Price and availability

The Phone (1) will be available in 2 variants:

8GB + 128GB variant at Rs 32,999

8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 35,999

12GB + 256GB variant at Rs 38,999

Colour variants: White and Black

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which does not support wireless charging, but Nothing used the help of the company to support the same in the Phone (1).

The handset comes in two variants for RAM- 8GB and 12GB of RAM and two internal storage variants- 128GB and 256GB.

On the camera front, Phone (1) comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens secondary shooter. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 snapper.

Backed by a 4500 mAh battery, the new Phone (1) supports 33W fast charging when connected with a Type C charging cable and 15W wireless charging along with a 5W reverse wireless charging.

