Nothing OS 4.0 rollout starting soon; Carl Pei confirms new program for Phone (1) users Nothing has been confirmed regarding the launch of Nothing OS 4.0. The company has also announced that it is developing a new program for Phone (1) users, whose devices have reached their software lifecycle.

New Delhi:

Nothing is preparing to roll out a new version of its operating system, Nothing OS 4.0. The upcoming version is based on Android 16, and the company first teased it during the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) in July. Nothing has now confirmed that the stable version of the operating system, which was previously in closed beta, will be released soon.

Nothing OS 4.0 release timeline

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the new OS will arrive soon for eligible smartphones. Nothing also teased the user interface design of the upcoming OS. The teaser video suggests the new OS will feature circular icons, including a torch icon with a red light. Additionally, the Bluetooth switch, dark mode toggle, rumored temperature monitor widget, and brightness adjustment widget will also be circular.

Other unspecified circular icons, such as one with an umbrella image and another with a wheel-like object, were also shown.

Phone (1) will get something new

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the company is working on something new for Phone (1) users, which has reached the end of its software lifecycle and will not receive Nothing OS 4.0. The Phone (1) has received three years of software updates and will get one additional year of security updates. The CEO confirmed this news while responding to a user who asked if the Phone (1) would receive Nothing OS 4.0.

Nothing Phone (3)

The Nothing Phone (3) officially launched in India on July 1, serving as the successor to the Nothing Phone (2) which was released two years prior. The new device showcases a completely redesigned exterior, a powerful new chipset, and an enhanced Glyph interface. This new Glyph Matrix is a customisable system that replaces the original design and can be programmed to display various types of notifications and information.

ALSO READ: iOS 26 release date announced: Here's list of all iPhones getting update