Nintendo Update: You cannot link your account with Facebook or Twitter anymore

Nintendo has announced that the company will not allow any user to link the account with Facebook or Twitter anymore. The video gaming company has announced this update to get into execution from October 25 onwards.

The company said that the users will no longer be able to create a new Nintendo Account by using both the social media platforms but they could sign in through their Apple and Google accounts easily.

In a blog post, Nintendo said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account."

The company said that it will no longer be possible to participate in missions through which users can earn My Nintendo Points by linking their Nintendo Accounts on these social media platforms.

"After the discontinuation of this option, it will no longer be possible to use a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to a Nintendo Account," the video gaming company stated.

It further added: "When using devices that you have already signed in to your Nintendo Account on, you may be able to use your Nintendo Account without signing in again."

In August, the gaming giant said that it will suffer a nearly 23 per cent decline in console sales to 3.43 million in the second quarter (Q2).

The sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined due to semiconductor shortages affecting production.

