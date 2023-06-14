Follow us on Image Source : FILE New study finds 9 in 10 developers use AI coding tools at workplace: What it means?

A recent report by GitHub, the software development collaboration platform, reveals that 92 percent of developers are already using AI coding tools in their work. The report, which surveyed 500 developers from US-based companies with over 1,000 employees, further highlights that 70 percent of respondents consider AI coding tools to provide them with a competitive advantage in their professional roles.

The study emphasizes the positive impact of AI coding tools on collaboration within development teams and organizations. Approximately 81 percent of developers believe that these tools contribute to increased collaboration, particularly in areas such as security reviews, planning, and pair programming.

Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer at GitHub, recognizes the evolving responsibilities of developers, who now navigate various tools, environments, and technologies, including the emerging frontier of generative AI coding tools. These tools offer developers more than just the ability to write and ship code, they enable them to enhance their collaboration and productivity.

The report reveals that 57 percent of developers perceive AI coding tools as a means to improve their coding language skills, facilitating upskilling opportunities. Additionally, 53 percent believe that these tools enhance their productivity by automating certain aspects of their workflow.

Interestingly, the report also sheds light on current performance evaluation metrics in the developer community. About 33 percent of developers state that their managers assess their performance based on the volume of code produced. However, other key performance indicators include code quality (40 percent), speed of completion (34 percent), production incidents (34 percent), and number of bugs resolved (33 percent).

The report highlights that 35 percent of developers believe collaboration and communication should be considered in performance evaluations, while 34 percent advocate for code quality and 32 percent for test coverage.

As the adoption of AI coding tools continues to rise, developers recognize their potential to enhance productivity, collaboration, and overall coding proficiency.

