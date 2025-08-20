New gaming bill spares those playing online games, punishment for advertisers, promoters: Sources The new online gaming bill aims to regulate online money gaming and its advertisements. The bill differentiates between these and eSports or online social games.

New Delhi:

The proposed Online Gaming Bill, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to sources, the bill prohibits online money gaming and its advertisements, with the goal of differentiating these from eSports or online social games. The bill prescribes imprisonment, a fine, or both, for those who offer or advertise such games.

Sources indicate that there is no punishment for individuals who play online games, as they are considered victims rather than perpetrators. Instead, the bill targets service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who provide financial support to these games.

Promotes eSports and online social games

At the same time, the bill aims to promote eSports and online social games. Sources state that by formally recognizing eSports, India can align with the global competitive gaming landscape, spur innovation, create opportunities for the Indian startup ecosystem, and become a hub for game development.

Punishment for violators

The bill proposes that anyone offering online money gaming services in violation of the new provisions could face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Those who advertise these services could face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both. Furthermore, individuals involved in any transaction or authorization of funds related to these games could be subject to up to three years of imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Repeat offenses for violations related to online money gaming will result in more stringent penalties, with jail terms ranging from three to five years, in addition to fines.

No punishment for playing

The bill, however, does not criminalise those who play online money games, to prevent any form of harassment. The intention is to treat them as victims. It also prohibits banks and other financial institutions from processing or transferring funds related to these games.

Sources said that the bill aims to regulate online gaming by promoting online social games and eSports while prohibiting online money gaming in the larger public interest. They noted that despite the explosive growth of the gaming industry in India, the regulatory environment has remained fragmented.

There have also been growing concerns about the addictive nature of online games, especially those with monetary incentives, and their negative impact on mental health. There have been instances of individuals suffering significant financial losses and experiencing extreme outcomes like depression and suicide.

Online money gaming has also been used to facilitate money laundering and other illicit activities. The bill, therefore, seeks to promote and regulate eSports and online social games (like Candy Crush) while clearly prohibiting online money gaming in India.

Statutory regulatory authority

The bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday and tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, also proposes the establishment of a statutory regulatory authority for oversight and accountability. This authority will be responsible for the registration and a compliant mechanism for online gaming platforms and will have the power to determine whether a particular online game is a money game.

The bill defines an "online money game" as "an online game, irrespective of whether such game is based on skill, chance or both, played by a user by paying fees, depositing money or other stakes, in expectation of winning in return of money or other stake," but it explicitly excludes eSports from this definition.

ALSO READ: Realme P4 Pro, P4 launch in India with 7,000mAh battery starting at Rs 18,499