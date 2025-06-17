New BSES scheme offers up to 89% discount on energy-saving ACs and fans: All you need to know BSES has launched a new scheme for air conditioners, fans, and coolers. Users can purchase energy-efficient ACs and fans with a 5-star rating at reduced prices under this scheme.

New Delhi:

Customers looking to purchase air conditioners, coolers, and fans are in for a fantastic opportunity. The electricity provider has introduced a new initiative allowing users to trade in their old 3-star rated ACs and fans for a generous discount of up to 89 per cent when they buy 5-star rated models. This program aims to promote energy efficiency, as appliances with a 5-star rating consume significantly less electricity compared to those with 3 stars or lower. Reduced electricity usage means lower bills for consumers, and the electricity company is encouraging everyone to save energy. With demand skyrocketing during the sweltering summer, this initiative is especially timely, helping companies avoid the need to purchase additional electricity.

About the scheme

The scheme is offered by BSES Yamuna and BSES Rajdhani, the electricity suppliers in Delhi, providing customers with a dual benefit. Participants who switch to 5-star rated appliances can take advantage of exclusive offers. The power company has partnered with 40 different models, offering a remarkable 63 per cent discount on air conditioners and up to 89 per cent off fans.

Eligible customers can exchange their old 3-star rated window or split ACs from brands like BlueStar, Godrej, Havells (Lloyad), Voltas, and LG. Each customer can trade in a maximum of three ACs and three fans, with an enticing 89 per cent discount available on fan exchanges.

This BSES offer operates on a 'first come, first served' basis, and customers can choose from 1.5 and 2-ton capacity ACs for replacement. For more details, you can visit the BSES website, call their helpline, or stop by the nearest customer service center.

Meanwhile, on June 12, Delhi experienced its highest peak power demand of the summer, reaching 8,423 megawatts (MW) at 3:06 PM, as reported by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This figure exceeded the previous night’s demand of 8,231 MW, recorded at 10:55 PM on Wednesday, which was notable as the first time this year that Delhi's peak power usage had crossed the 8,000 MW mark.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 with 12GB RAM goes on sale in India with impressive offers