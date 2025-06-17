Motorola Edge 60 with 12GB RAM goes on sale in India with impressive offers The Motorola Edge 60 5G is set to go on sale for the first time today. This Motorola smartphone features 12GB of RAM and will be offered at a significant discount during its initial sale.

New Delhi:

Motorola recently launched its Motorola Edge 60 smartphone in India, Within a week of its launch, the smartphone is now available for sale in India. This mid-range device boasts impressive features, including 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a robust 5500mAh battery. In line with other models in the Motorola Edge 60 series, this phone also features a stylish vegan leather back and is both water and dust resistant. The sale will take place at 12 noon on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, where the company is rolling out enticing offers for early buyers.

Motorola Edge 60 5G India price and availability

The Motorola Edge 60 is available in a single storage configuration: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Priced at Rs 25,999, customers can take advantage of a limited-time bank discount of Rs 1,000 during this initial sale, bringing the effective price down to Rs 24,999.

Besides Flipkart, shoppers can also purchase this smartphone from Reliance Digital and the official Motorola e-store. Additionally, an attractive exchange offer is available for those looking to trade in their old phones, along with various EMI options.

Motorola Edge 60 specifications

This mid-budget smartphone from Motorola features a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display, showcasing a sleek quad-curved design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, all thanks to the Smart Water Touch 3.0 technology that enhances visibility.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the Edge 60 supports up to 12GB of physical RAM, which can be virtually expanded. It runs on Android 15 and comes with a promise of major operating system updates for the next three years.

On the photography front, the phone features a triple camera setup on its rear, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP camera is available on the front. Customers can choose from two appealing color options: Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock.

