Netflix to stop password sharing in 2023: All you need to know

Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
After much discussion and speculation, finally, it has been said that Netflix is finally stopping users to share their passwords with others in early 2023. The company has planned to ask users who share accounts with others outside of their household to pay for the same.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Tech Desk | Noida
Published on: December 22, 2022 13:10 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix, a streaming giant is reportedly planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in early 2023.

Earlier, there were rumours about the end of password sharing which the company has been working on for a long while, and finally, the changes are set to officially go live into effect next year, reports MacRumors.

Netflix has long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the company to avoid addressing the issue.

Because of the revenue downfall this year and the platform's first subscriber loss in 10 years, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings decided it was time to take action on the issue.

Starting next year, the company plans to ask users who share accounts with others outside of their household to pay for the same, the report said.

In October, the streaming giant announced the 'Profile Transfer' feature to prevent password sharing that had been rolled out to all members globally.

Netflix on Wednesday also announced that it will launch 'Nike Training Club' on December 30, 2022, with which users will be able to stream fitness content.

