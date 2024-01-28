Netflix raises concerns about Generative AI: Operational challenges aAhead

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix has reportedly sounded threatened over generative AI, saying that such technologies could adversely impact its operations and it is ability to compete effectively with other companies. In the annual report which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the streaming giant stated that the new technological developments will include the development and use of generative artificial intelligence, which are rapidly evolving.

The company said, “If our competitors gain an advantage by using such technologies, our ability to compete effectively and our results of operations could be adversely impacted.”

Netflix further stated that the use or adoption of new and emerging technologies “may increase our exposure to intellectual property claims, and the availability of copyright and other intellectual property protection for AI-generated material is uncertain.”

Image Source : FILEArtificial intelligence

It is still too early for generative AI-created entertainment, but things could change fast.

A recent article which was published in the Wall Street Journal noted that the widely available AI tools could suggest storylines, dialogue and character arcs. ChatGPT can even write a basic script when given a few prompts.

Generative AI was used in the 2022 film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

As per the reports, there are already generative AI systems which can create videos. Artificial intelligence is used to provide data-driven predictions about how unusual storylines will affect viewers.

In May last year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, over film and TV writers’ income from streaming services programming, demanding that production companies “regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies”.

ALSO READ: How to update your Voter ID at home?

Inputs from IANS