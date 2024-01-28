Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Netflix raises concerns about Generative AI: Operational challenges aAhead

Netflix raises concerns about Generative AI: Operational challenges aAhead

An annual report was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which stated that the new technological developments will include the development and use of generative artificial intelligence, which is rapidly evolving.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2024 10:44 IST
Netflix
Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix has reportedly sounded threatened over generative AI, saying that such technologies could adversely impact its operations and it is ability to compete effectively with other companies. In the annual report which was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the streaming giant stated that the new technological developments will include the development and use of generative artificial intelligence, which are rapidly evolving.

The company said, “If our competitors gain an advantage by using such technologies, our ability to compete effectively and our results of operations could be adversely impacted.”

Netflix further stated that the use or adoption of new and emerging technologies “may increase our exposure to intellectual property claims, and the availability of copyright and other intellectual property protection for AI-generated material is uncertain.”

India Tv - Artificial intelligence

Image Source : FILEArtificial intelligence

It is still too early for generative AI-created entertainment, but things could change fast.

A recent article which was published in the Wall Street Journal noted that the widely available AI tools could suggest storylines, dialogue and character arcs. ChatGPT can even write a basic script when given a few prompts.

Generative AI was used in the 2022 film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Related Stories
Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

What drives Samsung's decision to skip Galaxy AI in Chinese Galaxy S24?

What drives Samsung's decision to skip Galaxy AI in Chinese Galaxy S24?

Why is Fossil group stopping smartwatch production after Gen 6?

Why is Fossil group stopping smartwatch production after Gen 6?

Leaked image teases camera upgrades in Xiaomi's 14 Ultra: All you need to know

Leaked image teases camera upgrades in Xiaomi's 14 Ultra: All you need to know

Vivo introduces Y100 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 80W fast charging: Check out key specs and more

Vivo introduces Y100 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 80W fast charging: Check out key specs and more

Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: Know more

Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: Know more

Google unveils LUMIERE AI: Instant video making with just a prompt | All you need to know

Google unveils LUMIERE AI: Instant video making with just a prompt | All you need to know

As per the reports, there are already generative AI systems which can create videos. Artificial intelligence is used to provide data-driven predictions about how unusual storylines will affect viewers.

In May last year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, over film and TV writers’ income from streaming services programming, demanding that production companies “regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies”.

ALSO READ: How to update your Voter ID at home?

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News