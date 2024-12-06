Netflix account suspension scams targeting users globally

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Netflix scam

A new scam is circulating that targets Netflix users in 23 countries around the world. As one of the largest streaming platforms, Netflix has millions of fans, especially in the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, and India. Recently, a cybersecurity company named Bitfinder revealed details about this scam.

Here's how the scam works:

Hackers send fake messages that claim your Netflix account has been suspended. When users click on these messages, they are taken to a fake Netflix webpage designed to look like the real thing. On this fake page, users are asked to log in and enter their credit card information, which the hackers then steal.

Many people, worried about their Netflix account, unknowingly fall for this trick and provide their payment details. Bitfinder is warning everyone to be cautious and not to click on any suspicious messages about Netflix account issues. Being tricked in this way can lead to your personal information ending up in the wrong hands, which could result in serious problems.

To protect yourself, remember these important tips:

1. Don’t pay attention to any strange messages about your Netflix account.

2. Always verify any information by checking directly on the official Netflix website.

3. Use a strong password for your Netflix account and enable two-factor authentication for added security.

4. If you receive a message with odd links, do not open it.

By following these guidelines, you can keep your information safe and avoid falling victim to this scam.

In other news, there have been a lot of stories lately about digital scams happening on WhatsApp. Even though the app says it’s very safe, it’s essential to be careful because one wrong move can cause issues. One worry is that people might be able to find out where you are while you’re on a WhatsApp call. The good news is that you can adjust some settings on your phone to help prevent this from happening, here’s how.

