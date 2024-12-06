Starlink satellite internet India launch faces opposition from Jio and Airtel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink satellite internet

India is on the verge of launching satellite internet service, and this could pave the way for Elon Musk's company, Starlink, to enter the market. However, getting approval won’t be easy for Musk. Two major Indian telecom companies, Airtel and Jio, are teaming up to oppose Starlink’s entry. Since October 2022, Starlink has been trying to get permission from the government to start offering its satellite internet service in India, but it is still waiting for the necessary approvals.

In addition to Starlink, another company, Amazon Kuiper, is also looking to introduce satellite internet in the country. Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio are preparing to roll out their own satellite broadband services, having already received approval from the Department of Telecommunications. They are ready to launch as soon as they receive the required frequency, known as spectrum.

Recently, the Minister of State for Communications informed the Parliament that input has been requested from various parties regarding the allocation of spectrum for satellite internet services. An important update about this is expected from the telecom regulator by December 15. While Jio and Airtel are seeking to acquire spectrum through an auction, Starlink prefers a different approach. The government is looking for a solution that suits everyone involved. However, earlier reports suggest that the spectrum allocation might happen through administrative decisions rather than an auction.

The introduction of satellite internet could transform connectivity in India, particularly in remote areas where traditional mobile networks don’t reach, such as hilly or forested regions. This service would also improve communication during emergencies, as users won’t need mobile towers or fiber-optic cables to access the internet, allowing more people to get online.

In other news, JioHotstar domain has finally found its true owner. Recent reports confirm that it is now under the ownership of Viacom 18, part of Mukesh Ambani's extensive business empire. This new development effectively resolves the previous ownership disputes involving a developer from Delhi and siblings based in Dubai. The domain had garnered significant attention during the final stages of the merger between Reliance Jio and Disney Hotstar.

