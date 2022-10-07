Friday, October 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Google has unveiled its latest all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphone today, which are powered by a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and run on Android 13. According to IDC reports, around 27.6 million units of Pixel devices were sold in the past six years.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 07, 2022 19:22 IST
Google Pixel
Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL Google Pixel

Amid the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, a new report has revealed that the tech giant has sold nearly 30 million smartphones from its Pixel series to date.

According to GizmoChina, the news arrived from Vlad Savov, who sourced the information from an IDC report.

The report mentioned that Google has managed to sell tens of millions of phones so far, and its 2022 flagship model, the Pixel 7, will push sales past the 30 million mark by over seven million units in a single year.

As per the report, IDC reported that the exact sales figure is around 27.6 million units of Pixel phones that were sold in the past six years.

Meanwhile, the company has unveiled its latest all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13.

India Tv - Google Pixel 7 and pixel 7 Pro

Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL Google Pixel 7 and pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in the country.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13, said the company.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News