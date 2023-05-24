Follow us on Image Source : MYNTRA Myntra introduces MyFashionGPT to leverage ChatGPT for the platform

Myntra has introduced 'MyFashionGPT' powered by ChatGPT, to enhance the product discovery experience for customers. The new technology will enable the customers to make natural language-based queries, facilitating seamless navigation and exploration of products. With the 'MyFashionGPT' feature, customers will receive a variety of options across related categories, allowing them to complete their desired looks effortlessly. This innovation aims to provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, particularly ahead of EORS-18.

MyFashionGPT- How to use it?

Customers will experience a revolutionary shopping journey with MyFashionGPT as it offers multiple options based on global trends. They can explore and find inspiration for wedding ensembles, discover outfits suitable for vacations, and shop for looks inspired by celebrities, among numerous other possibilities. This comprehensive feature caters to a wide range of customer preferences, ensuring a personalized and exciting shopping experience.

MyFashionGPT will give a seamless inquiry about the outfit queries related to popular events like:

IPL

Picturesque travel destinations such as beaches,

Iconic celebrity looks from popular movies

Significant occasions like weddings and festivals in India and more

Here are some fashion queries to which MyFashionGPT based on the ChatGPT could respond:

Show me the groom’s dresses for a South Indian wedding

I want to go to Goa in May, what should I wear? And I like blue.

Tell me what to wear for trekking

I am travelling to Australia for a holiday in summer, what should I wear

Tech behind MyFashionGPT

The Myntra team has developed an in-house product discovery feature that harnesses the capabilities of OpenAI's powerful language model, ChatGPT 3.5. This feature operates by sending user searches to the ChatGPT model, which generates prompts to fetch relevant looks for the user. The response from ChatGPT is then processed by Myntra's search ecosystem, enabling the display of curated lists of products across multiple categories that align with the selected look

Where is the new feature located?

The MyFashionGPT feature is situated at the 'M-Xplore' Floating Action Button located on the Home Page of Myntra.

When the customer utilizes the app's 'search bar' to explore products, they will also be presented with the option to try out the MyFashionGPT feature. This ensures that users will have easy access to the innovative and transformative capabilities of MyFashionGPT while navigating the Myntra app.

