Motorola launches 5G smartphone in India featuring 12GB RAM and 5500mAh battery Motorola has launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India. This phone features impressive specifications, including 12GB of RAM and a 50MP selfie camera.

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched the Edge 60 5G smartphone in India, marking an upgrade over last year's mid-budget model, the Edge 50. The device is the latest addition to Mtorola’s Edge 60 Series which also includes Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion. This new device is available in a single storage variant, featuring a robust 5500mAh battery, a striking 50MP selfie camera, and a generous 12GB of RAM. Here are all the details you need to know about this device.

Motorola Edge 60 India price and availability

The Motorola Edge 60, equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 25,999. Customers can choose from two eye-catching color options: Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock. The first sale is set for June 17 at 12 noon, where the phone will be available through Flipkart, the Motorola e-store, and Reliance Digital. To sweeten the deal, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 during the initial sale.

Motorola Edge 60 specifications

This smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display, featuring a quad-curved design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach peak brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. Additionally, the screen operates on Smart Water Touch 3.0 technology, enhancing the overall user experience.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can also be virtually expanded by another 12GB. Running on the Android 15 operating system, Motorola promises major updates for three years.

On the photography front, the phone features a triple-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, users can rely on the impressive 50MP front camera.

