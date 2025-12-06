Motorola Edge 70 set for India launch: Flipkart microsite confirms details A Flipkart microsite has teased the Motorola Edge 70, indicating that the Indian variant will share the exact profile of the global model.

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has teased the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The smartphone is already available in the UK and other global markets, where it has been sold in two RAM and storage configurations since November.

The Flipkart microsite confirms that the smartphone will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform. While many key specifications remain under wraps for the Indian model, the microsite confirms that the device will be available in grey, green, and a lighter shade of green. It also confirms that the Indian variant will be just 5.99mm thick, matching the profile of the global model.

Key features of the global Motorola Edge 70 variant include a 6.67-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and a 4,800mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 design

As per available images on the microsite, the Motorola Edge 70 features a metal frame and a triple rear camera setup nestled inside a square camera module in the top-left corner. The Motorola logo is centrally placed on the back panel. The power button and volume controls are located on the right side, and an unspecified button is found on the left side.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications (Global Variant)

Feature Specification Display 6.67-inch pOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 446ppi, Super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) Resolution, 4,500 nits Peak Brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i Protection Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, up to 512GB Storage Rear Camera Triple Camera Setup: 50MP Primary + 50MP Ultrawide + Dedicated 3-in-1 Light Sensor Front Camera 50MP Battery and Charging 4,800mAh, 68W Wired & 15W Wireless Fast Charging Security In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock Durability IP68 + IP69 Rating (Dust and Water Resistance) Thickness 5.99mm

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 gets massive price cut, now available for Rs 55,999: Where to buy