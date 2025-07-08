Most affordable AI smartphone with impressive features launched in India under Rs 5000 AI and Pulse along with Nova 5G have been launched in India. Both phones feature NextQuantum's customised operating system and offer numerous strong attributes, including a 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

AI+ has introduced two affordable smartphones in India: the Pulse and the Nova 5G. These newly launched smartphones are priced similar to basic feature phones. The company claims that the devices aim to make smartphones accessible to a broader audience. Madhav Seth, the former CEO of Realme and founder of NextQuantum, launched both models under the AI+ brand with starting price of just Rs 4,999. The AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G boast impressive features, including a 5000mAh battery, AI features and a 50MP camera.

AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G India price and availability

The AI+ Pulse is available in two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The base variant is available for Rs 4,999 and the higher variant is priced at Rs 6,999. Buyers can purchase these smartphones through e-commerce platform Flipkart starting July 12 at 12 PM.

The AI+ Nova 5G is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. These variants are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The first sale is scheduled for July 13 at 12 PM, and the company is providing a limited-time discount of Rs 500 on purchase.

AI+ Pulse specifications

The AI+ Pulse features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by a Unisoc T615 processor and packs a robust 5000mAh battery. The AI+ Pulse supports up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

It also features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 50MP main camera and a secondary sensor, along with a 5MP front camera for selfies.

AI+ Nova 5G specifications

The AI+ Nova 5G shares the same 6.745-inch HD+ display, also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 450 nits. It is equipped with a Unisoc T8200 5G processor and a powerful 5000mAh battery. The smartphone supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 1TB via microSD card.

Similar to the Pulse smartphone, the Nova 5G features an AI dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera and a secondary lens, as well as a 5MP camera for selfies.

ALSO READ: OnePlus launches Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 in India at affordable prices: Check features here