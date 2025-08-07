Mo Gawdat, former Google executive, predicts collapse of middle class due to AI by 2027 Mo Gawdat states that AI-driven automation will dismantle the educated middle class. He predicts a new world order after 2040, liberated from mundane tasks.

New Delhi:

Ever since the rise of generative AI, many tech experts have warned about potential job losses. The latest warning comes from former Google executive Mo Gawdat, who predicted on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast that AI-powered automation will eliminate various professional roles, including software engineers, chief executives, and podcasters. He forecasted that this upheaval could begin as early as 2027, a period he described as ‘hell before we get to heaven’.

Gawdat, who served as Google's Chief Business Officer until 2018, now runs his own AI-enabled, relationship-focused startup called Emma.love. He cites the workforce of his own company as an example: it is run by just three people, an operation that he says would have previously required up to 350 developers.

Dismantle the educated middle class

Gawdat believes that, unlike past industrial revolutions that primarily affected manual laborers, AI-led automation will dismantle the educated middle class. He predicts that those who are not in the top 0.1 per cent will become economically irrelevant. He also foresees a rise in mental health crises, isolation, and social unrest as people lose their sense of purpose along with their professions.

New society

According to Gawdat, after 2040, a new world order will emerge, liberated from mundane tasks and consumerist values. This society would be focused on community, creativity, spirituality, and love. For this to happen, he believes governments must focus on instituting safeguards such as universal basic income and ethical, value-based AI development.

Microsoft study

Mo Gawdat's predictions align with a recent Microsoft study on the alignment of AI with job roles. The study identified 40 jobs where AI aligns with the core purpose of the role and 40 where AI is irrelevant. The study also noted that significant advancements in automation and robotics could indeed disrupt the workforce.

ALSO READ: Fearing job loss to AI? Here are 40 roles AI could replace and 40 that are safe