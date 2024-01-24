Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models

Microsoft is reportedly working on cheaper, smaller artificial intelligence (AI) models to tap more opportunities in the growing AI market. The Information further reported that the new generative AI team will be focusing on the development of smaller language models (SLMs) which are very similar to LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 but they use less computing power.

The report further stated: "Microsoft is doubling down on artificial intelligence that's smaller and cheaper to run than OpenAI's."

The tech giant has formed a new team for developing conversational AI which requires less computing power compared to software it's using from OpenAI, said the report, citing sources.

The new GenAI team will reportedly be led by Microsoft corporate vice president Misha Bilenko, and will be part of the Azure cloud unit. The company has further moved several senior AI developers from its research group to the new GenAI team.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched a GPT Store this month (January 2024) where users can sell and share customised AI models based on the company's LLMs, on its premium plans.

To access the GPT Store, users must be subscribed to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans - ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

The Sam Altman-run company also announced it will start a revenue-sharing programme with GPT creators in the first quarter of the year. ChatGPT Team is priced at $25 a month per user when billed annually or $30 a month for monthly billing.

ChatGPT Team is targeted toward teams with no more than 150 people and offers several features found in ChatGPT Enterprise, including access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 and the ability to create custom GPTs.

Inputs from IANS