Microsoft Windows global outage: Full list of Apps, services affected worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up.

Microsoft Global Outage: Microsoft users globally, several in India, on Friday, reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved. A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops. Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter). On the outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across the Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.

Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services". "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to Microsoft 365 Status post on X.

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.

"Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing ??," wrote a user on X. Here's a list of services that were affected Microsoft faced mega global outage.

List of Microsoft services affected after global outage

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft 365 Admin Center

Microsoft Purview and Viva Engage

OneDrive

OneNote

Outlook

Xbox App

PowerBI and Microsoft Fabric

Meanwhile, netizens celebrated the outage by sharing various humorous posts and memes on social media X.com. "Happy Weekend, thank you #Microsoft #Bluescreen," said a user.

"How will Microsoft fix this xd when they are using Microsoft for their entire work," added another. One user also "begged" Microsoft "to not fix the bluescreen for the next eight hours".

ALSO READ | CrowdStrike behind Microsoft's global outage: Here's what its CEO said