Microsoft Windows 11 Update: All you need to know about the new features

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: MICROSOFT Microsoft Windows 11- Update

Microsoft recently announced that the company planning to release new features for Windows 11 as a part of 2022 updates. The update will be the year’s first big Windows 11 update and will be released later, this month (February 2022). It is reported by the company that they have started to test the changes with users in the Release Preview and Beta channels.

The new update on Windows 11 is modular and will feature individual Windows Update and Microsoft Updates. It is further reported that Microsoft will push the updates on the existing features like taskbar by releasing Web, Feature and Online Service Experience Packs above the Windows builds.

Windows 11 updates will add new features or we can say that it will expand features for some areas of the OS. Microsoft has published Windows 11 Build 22000.526 in the Beta channels and Release Preview.

The preview update will enable the device to have the support for time and date on multiple monitors. After the update, the user can add the clock and date to the taskbar on the remaining space of the monitors.

It is stated by the company that Windows 11 has plenty of problems and the new features added to the taskbar is a good upgrade. Also, Microsoft is set to add more features support weather content to the left side of the taskbar.

Microsoft Teams and taskbar app window sharing

Microsoft is set to add a taskbar feature that will enable the user to share content from open app windows directly. This upgrade is an addition to a feature that enables users to quickly mute and unmute during the video calls, with the help of the taskbar.

Users can also share content during Team calls directly from the taskbar which will eliminate the need to switch back and forth between open apps/windows and aims to make it simple for the layman to focus on meetings.

Users will be able to share the content by clicking on the “Share this window” button, which will appear underneath the app preview. Users can opt for not sharing by clicking on “Stop Sharing” anytime.

Microsoft has further fixed an issue that used to result in incorrect tool-tips which use to appear on the taskbar. Microsoft fixed an issue where Offline Files are on the network drive after you restart the OS and sign in. Microsoft states that in the coming weeks, they will start to roll out Android support and other improvements through experience packs.