Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft services down globally: Here's what tech giant has to say

Microsoft services down globally: Here's what tech giant has to say

The outage appears to be impacting users globally, with Downdetector indicating a surge in reports from India as well. This suggests the problem might be affecting critical Microsoft services used in the country.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 13:06 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

Microsoft Windows users around the world are experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, according to reports. The current outage has effect many services from the tech giant, which includes Microsoft Team, Windows 365, OneDrive, and more. The company has also acknowledged the issue via its Microsoft 365 status X (formerly Twitter) handle. Users have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many encountering the error message and subsequent restarts that leave their computers in a loop.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement