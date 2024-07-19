Microsoft services down globally: Here's what tech giant has to say

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

Microsoft Windows users around the world are experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, according to reports. The current outage has effect many services from the tech giant, which includes Microsoft Team, Windows 365, OneDrive, and more. The company has also acknowledged the issue via its Microsoft 365 status X (formerly Twitter) handle. Users have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many encountering the error message and subsequent restarts that leave their computers in a loop.