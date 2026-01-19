Microsoft rolls out emergency Windows update after user reports Microsoft has rolled out an urgent Windows update to fix shutdown and restart issues in Windows 11 and remote login problems in Windows 10 and 11.

New Delhi:

If you are facing issues with your Windows 11 device, Microsoft has recently rolled out an urgent update to address several widespread problems. These issues surfaced after the January 2026 Windows security update and affected both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users.

Windows 11 restart and hibernate bug fixed

The latest update fixes a critical issue on Windows 11 devices that caused systems to restart unexpectedly when users attempted to shut down or hibernate their PCs. According to Microsoft, this problem primarily affected Windows 11 devices using Secure Launch—a security feature designed to protect systems from firmware-level attacks during startup.

Remote login issues on Windows 10 and Windows 11

Microsoft has also addressed a separate issue that prevented users from logging into their Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices using remote connection applications. As explained on Microsoft’s Known Issues page, the problem was caused by credential prompt failures when users attempted to access affected systems remotely.

Some January 2026 issues still persist

Despite the emergency fixes, not all problems linked to the January 2026 security update have been resolved. Reports from WindowsLatest indicate that some users are still experiencing blank screens, along with crashes in Outlook Classic.

Not the first emergency update from Microsoft

This is not the first time Microsoft has had to issue an emergency update. In October last year, the company released a critical fix for Windows 11 related to issues with the Windows Recovery Environment.

Windows error screen gets a new look

In another notable change, Microsoft has updated the infamous Windows error screen after more than 40 years of its recognisable blue background. The error message is now displayed on a black background.

This redesign is part of Microsoft’s broader efforts to improve the resilience of the Windows operating system following the 2024 CrowdStrike incident, which caused millions of Windows machines worldwide to crash.

A streamlined “screen of death” experience

As part of these improvements, Microsoft says it is streamlining the experience users face during unexpected restarts that cause system disruptions. The new “screen of death” features a shorter message, removes the familiar frowning face, and instead displays a restart progress percentage, giving users clearer feedback during system recovery.

