Meta to bring 4 high-end VR headsets by 2024

Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Metaverse

Meta is reportedly working to bring in four new VR (virtual reality) and MR (mixed reality) headsets. Meta is expected to release the new headset by 2024. According to the sources, Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta has desired to advance and upgrade his metaverse dream by bringing in more people to use VR devices across the world.

It is further reported that Meta is planning to launch the new Project Cambria which is a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset. The new headset has been designed for the future of work and is expected to release around September. The other version of Cambria which has been code-named ‘Funston’, is likely to be launched in 2024.

Project Cambria is expected to cost somewhere around $799 which is certainly more than the Quest VR headsets ($299/$399).

It is expected that the Cambria VR headset will have high-resolution image quality, where users could be able to write and type emails within the VR environment.

Mark Zuckerberg said, “We plan to launch a web version of Horizon later this year that will make it easy for people to step into metaverse experiences from a lot more platforms, even without needing a headset.”

He further stated that Meta’s focus for Horizon is helping the creators to make a living and building out the metaverse economy by working on it.