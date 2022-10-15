Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
Meta's virtual legs update not on Horizon Worlds VR yet

Recently, Meta and Microsoft partnered to deliver immersive experiences in virtual reality. The partnership has brought Teams and Microsoft's other tools to the VR headsets, and Meta will get a partner in its grand metaverse plan. The company has claimed to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices.

IANS Noida Published on: October 15, 2022 18:11 IST
Meta
Image Source : FREEPIK Meta

Meta has announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds yet and might not arrive until next year. ALSO READ: Samsung eyes screening of 150,000 Indians with unique AI camera

 

Users of Horizon Worlds has legless torsos as virtual avatars as of now. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Plus sales 'lower than expected': Report

 

TechCrunch reports that their bodies are just floating in the virtual world without any legs confuses many people.

The avatars of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company and another executive, Aigerim Shorman, were seen bouncing and kicking during the 'Meta Connect' conference demo.

India Tv - Meta

Image Source : METAMeta

The problem with the leg demonstration was that it used motion capture technology, instead of VR-based tracking.

"To enable this preview of what's to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture," said the company.

The legs in the virtual world might not be as good as genuine legs for a while. "Seriously, legs are hard", said Zuckerberg.

Recently, Microsoft and Meta partnered to deliver immersive experiences in VR. The collaboration brings Teams and Microsoft's other productive tools to VR headsets, and Meta gets a partner in its grand metaverse plan.

The company claimed to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices in the future, which will help stream a Windows Cloud PC.

In order to enable gamers to stream high-quality Xbox games to smartphones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs and the Meta Quest platform, Microsoft and Meta are looking into ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the store.

