Friday, September 22, 2023
     
Threads mobile app now lets you seamlessly switch between multiple profiles

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 18:12 IST
Meta, Threads, mobile feature, effortless account switching
Image Source : THREAD Meta's Threads unveils mobile feature for effortless account switching

Meta's social media platform Threads, known as a Twitter rival, has introduced a new feature on its mobile app that allows users to seamlessly switch between multiple accounts without needing to log out.

To use this feature, users simply have to long-press the profile icon located in the bottom right corner of the app. A menu will then pop up, and users can select the "Add profile" option to add a new profile. Once logged in, long-pressing the profile tab again will enable users to easily switch between profiles, allowing for convenient transitions between work and personal accounts.

This addition aims to enhance the user experience on Threads, facilitating a more effortless and efficient way to manage different profiles on the platform. It's particularly useful for individuals who use Threads for both personal and professional purposes.

Interestingly, Threads unveiled this feature on the same day that Meta, Threads' parent company, introduced the capability to add up to four additional personal profiles on the Facebook app. These developments highlight Meta's focus on offering users greater flexibility and control over their social media experiences.

Threads has been actively expanding its feature set. Earlier this month, it introduced a "keyword search" feature in several countries, including India, Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US. This feature allows users to perform keyword searches on both the mobile and web versions of the platform, improving the accessibility and usability of the app.

ALSO READ: Vivo T2 Pro launches in India: Price, features and more

Meta has stated its commitment to further developing Threads and expanding its offerings, indicating plans to bring new features to more languages and countries in the near future. These ongoing updates aim to keep Threads competitive in the social media landscape and provide users with a range of features to enhance their experience on the platform.

Inputs from IANS

