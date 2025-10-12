Meta orders staff to work 5X faster using AI to rebuild the Metaverse Vision Meta’s VP Vishal Shah has directed employees to boost productivity by five times using AI tools. The company aims to embed AI into all workflows across its Metaverse division, with 80% staff adoption expected by year-end.

New Delhi:

Meta is pushing its Metaverse division to accelerate work like never before. Vishal Shah, Meta’s Vice President of Metaverse, has directed employees to increase productivity fivefold using artificial intelligence (AI), as revealed in internal communications obtained by 404 Media. The move marks a renewed attempt to revitalise the company’s once high-profile Metaverse project by embedding AI into every workflow.

AI becomes a daily habit for Meta employees

In his message to staff, Shah urged employees to “Think 5x, not 5 per cent,” calling for a complete transformation in how teams operate. He stated, “Our goal is simple yet audacious: make AI a habit, not a novelty.” Shah emphasised that every team member should use AI as naturally as any other tool, with a target of 80% of the Metaverse team adopting AI in daily tasks by the end of the year.

The directive applies not just to engineers but also to project managers and designers, who are being encouraged to use AI for prototyping, debugging, and rapid innovation.

Shifting priorities: From Metaverse to AI integration

Meta’s Metaverse ambitions, once at the heart of Mark Zuckerberg’s 2021 rebrand, have struggled to deliver on expectations. Despite investing nearly $50 billion into its virtual reality division, the company faced slow adoption and limited success.

Now, Meta aims to rejuvenate its Metaverse plans through AI-driven efficiency. Shah explained that achieving a fivefold productivity boost means “rethinking how we work, build, and innovate.” Teams are being instructed to reduce workflow friction, with development and feedback cycles shortened from weeks to hours.

Meta’s larger AI push

Beyond the Metaverse, Meta has shifted its global focus toward AI research and development. The company is investing heavily in expanding its data centres and recruiting top AI talent from rivals like OpenAI. A company spokesperson confirmed, “We’re focused on using AI to help employees with their day-to-day work.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reinforced the direction earlier this year, stating that AI agents will soon handle most of Meta’s coding within 12 to 18 months. This signals a broader transformation in how Meta operates — one where AI becomes central to both creativity and engineering.

A new era for the Metaverse?

With AI now deeply integrated into the Metaverse team’s workflows, Meta hopes to revive its grand vision of creating immersive digital worlds. Whether this 5X productivity push will restore momentum remains uncertain, but it’s clear that Meta’s future now belongs as much to AI as it does to the Metaverse.