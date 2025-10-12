Flipkart Diwali Sale turns messy: After Apple iPhone, Nothing Phone 3 buyers report cancellations and delays While Flipkart’s Diwali sale promised unbeatable deals, it has also exposed serious fulfilment challenges. The Nothing Phone 3 debacle highlights recurring issues with order cancellations and delayed deliveries during peak periods, leaving many customers disappointed despite major discounts.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2025 has sparked excitement with massive discounts on premium smartphones, but for many shoppers, the experience has turned sour. The Nothing Phone 3, listed at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 39,999 (down from Rs 79,999), has become the centre of controversy as several buyers have reported order cancellations, pickup failures, and delivery delays, echoing the chaos from Flipkart’s earlier iPhone 16 sale.

Flipkart Diwali Sale chaos: Orders cancelled without notice

Soon after the sale went live, users flooded social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with complaints about their Nothing Phone 3 orders being abruptly cancelled. Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav shared screenshots showing his confirmed order worth Rs 26,000 being cancelled by Flipkart due to an “incorrectly listed price.” The refund issued amounted to Rs 23,956, along with 50 reward coins.

Several users expressed frustration over the same issue, with confirmed orders vanishing without any prior notification. Some buyers who had opted for Flipkart Minutes deliveries received their phones successfully, leading others to refer to them as the “lucky ones” in a sale plagued by glitches.

Multiple pickup failures and delivery delays

Reports also surfaced about severe logistics issues during the sale. One user described an “eight-time pickup failure,” stating that his return pickup scheduled between October 3 and October 7 repeatedly failed. Others noted similar problems with installation and delivery reschedules.

Another frustrated customer claimed his order had been stuck at the nearest Flipkart hub for over a week, with the delivery date extended twice without any update. He labelled his experience as “worst” and declared he would avoid shopping from Flipkart again.

A repeat of the iPhone 16 sale glitch

The incident mirrors Flipkart’s Dussehra iPhone 16 128GB sale, where many customers faced similar cancellations and delivery mishaps despite attractive discounts. This repetition has raised questions about Flipkart’s ability to handle high-traffic festival sales effectively.

Few buyers strike gold

Despite the widespread frustration, a few lucky customers managed to grab the Nothing Phone 3 at discounted rates through early orders. Those who succeeded in placing timely purchases are enjoying their devices at half the market price- though they appear to be in the minority.