Meta launches new AI app with Voice chat and Social Feed for Android and iOS The new standalone AI app will come with voice conversations, a social Discover feed, and smart glasses integration. It is free and available on Android and iOS. Voice mode is currently restricted to a few countries, but Indian users can still access text-based features powered by the Llama 4 model.

New Delhi:

Meta has officially launched a standalone Meta AI app for Android and iOS users, introducing powerful new features like two-way voice conversations and a social discovery feed. The app is free to download via the Play Store and App Store and aims to make AI interaction more fun and personal.

Voice Conversations with Meta AI are now possible

One of the biggest highlights of the new Meta AI app is its voice chat mode, allowing users to have a natural, hands-free conversation with the chatbot. Powered by the new Llama 4 AI model, the feature supports verbal responses and even allows users to generate or edit images via voice.

Meta is also experimenting with full-duplex speech technology, where the AI speaks directly without converting text to voice. This mode feels more human-like, but currently doesn’t support real-time web access. The voice mode is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for now.

Discover Feed adds a social twist to AI

Unlike other AI apps, Meta’s version comes with a Discover feed—a place where users can share AI prompts, image generations, and chatbot responses. Others can like, comment, or remix these posts, creating a unique social experience around AI.

Users must sign in using their Facebook or Instagram accounts, allowing Meta AI to tailor a more personalised chatbot experience by referencing their activity and past conversations.

Smart Glasses integration with the Meta AI app

Meta is also merging its Meta View app (used for Ray-Ban smart glasses) into the new AI app. This means users can access smart glasses features like image editing, gallery access, and chat history through the Meta AI app.

In supported countries, conversations started on Ray-Ban Meta glasses can now continue in the app or on the website.

Free for all with no subscriptions

The Meta AI app is completely free to use, with no paid subscriptions or premium tiers. While many features are still limited to certain countries, Indian users can try the app now and explore its text-based AI capabilities.