Meta, Google get fresh ED summons in betting app probe after skipping July 21 appearance Meta and Google executives failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 21 in a money laundering probe linked to illegal online betting apps. They have been issued fresh summons for July 28.

New Delhi:

Top executives of tech majors Meta and Google failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to illegal online betting and gambling platforms. Official sources said both firms have now been issued fresh summons to depose on July 28.

Delay sought to gather documents

Representatives from the two companies reportedly requested a deferment of the July 21 summons, citing the need for more time to gather relevant documents and information. The ED granted a one-week extension, asking them to appear on July 28 for questioning and recording of their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED examining ad links with illegal platforms

The central agency is investigating how illegal betting and gambling apps were able to advertise on popular internet and social media platforms. Meta and Google have been summoned to explain their advertising and content policies, particularly how such platforms accessed their ad spaces.

Wider probe into online gambling network

The ED is probing more than a dozen major cases involving illegal betting apps, including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), allegedly promoted by individuals from Chhattisgarh. The agency says such platforms are not only defrauding the public but also laundering money and evading taxes.

Celebrities also under scanner

In addition to tech firms, the agency is examining the role of actors, celebrities, and sportspersons who may have promoted or endorsed these apps. They too are expected to be summoned in the coming days as the probe expands.

(With inputs from PTI)