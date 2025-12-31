Meta acquires AI startup Manus: Everything you need to know about Singapore-based platform Manus is a Singapore-based AI platform that launched a "general-purpose" AI agent this year. The platform offers subscription-based access to tools designed for research, coding, and task automation.

New Delhi:

Meta is acquiring the artificial intelligence startup Manus as the owner of Facebook and Instagram continues an aggressive push to ramp up AI offerings across its platforms. While the California tech giant declined to disclose the financial details of the acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta closed the deal for more than $2 billion.

What is Manus

Manus, a Singapore-based platform with Chinese roots, launched its first “general-purpose” AI agent earlier this year. The platform currently offers paid subscriptions, allowing customers to use its technology for research, coding, and various other tasks.

“Manus is already serving the daily needs of millions of users and businesses worldwide,” Meta said in a Monday announcement, adding that it plans to scale this service—as Manus will “deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products, including in Meta AI”.

Xiao Hong, CEO of Manus, added that joining Meta will allow the platform to “build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how Manus works or how decisions are made.” Manus confirmed that it will continue to sell and operate subscriptions through its own app and website.

Manus growth

The platform has grown rapidly over the past year. Earlier this month, Manus announced that it had surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, just eight months after its launch.

Some of Manus' initial financial backers reportedly included China's Tencent Holdings, ZhenFund, and HSG. The company that originally launched the platform, Butterfly Effect, which also operates under the Monica.im name, was founded in China before relocating to Singapore.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that there would be “no continuing Chinese ownership interests in Manus AI” following the transaction, and that the platform would also discontinue its services and operations in China. Manus reiterated that it will continue to operate out of Singapore, where the majority of its employees are based.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been working to revitalise the company's commercial AI efforts as it faces stiff competition from rivals such as Google and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. In June, Meta made a $14.3 billion investment in the AI data company Scale and recruited its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to help lead a team developing “superintelligence” at the tech giant.

