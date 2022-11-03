Mark Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-people in video calling on WhatsApp: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder of Meta has announced a new 'Communities on WhatsApp' feature along with several more, namely:

32-person video calling

In-chat polls

Groups with up to 1,024 users

All the upcoming features are going to be helpful for the groups along with Communities for users across the globe.

Meta's CEO has announced that 'Communities on WhatsApp' will start rolling out to users across the world and will be available to everyone over the next few months.

"Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private," said the Meta CEO.

WhatsApp has been building Communities, a major update where people will be able to connect on the platform in groups which are important to the users.

Communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect with multiple groups together under one umbrella to organise group chats on the instant messaging platform.

To get started, users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS.

They will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information they need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

With Communities, WhatsApp said that it has been aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else.

The other features like in-chat polls, video calling feature supporting 32 people, and groups with up to 1,024 users can be used in any group but will be particularly helpful for Communities.

The company has been working with over 50 organisations in 15 countries to build Communities to meet their needs and is excited that the feedback so far is that these new tools are helping groups like these better organise and achieve their goals.

