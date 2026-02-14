Major Aadhaar card changes to prevent misuse; only photo and QR code to be displayed

New Delhi:

Following the launch of the new Aadhaar app, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is preparing significant changes to the Aadhaar card to prevent misuse. According to reports, the updated Aadhaar card will display only the cardholder’s photo and a QR code. The move is aimed at preventing the misuse of photocopies of Aadhaar cards, which contain sensitive personal information. Preparations for this major change have reportedly been underway since last year.

New Aadhaar app launched with enhanced features

UIDAI recently rolled out the full version of its new Aadhaar app. The app allows cardholders to access several services that previously required visiting an Aadhaar centre.

Users can now update their mobile number, address, and other details directly through the app. It also enables cardholders to lock and unlock their Aadhaar biometrics with a single click.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar confirmed during an online conference that new rules are being developed to prevent misuse of Aadhaar cards through photocopies.

Why the change is being proposed

The Aadhaar card has become an essential document for Indian residents. It is required for opening a bank account, purchasing a SIM card, and availing government schemes.

Currently, cardholders submit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards for such services. These copies contain details including the Aadhaar number, name, address, date of birth, and other information, which could potentially be misused.

To address this concern, a proposal is under consideration to include only the cardholder’s photograph and QR code on the physical Aadhaar card. This would allow the card to function as a photo identity card while protecting sensitive information.

QR code-based verification for secure access

Under the proposed changes, scanning the QR code on the Aadhaar card would enable verification for services such as banking, SIM issuance, and government schemes. This system is expected to enhance confidentiality and reduce the risk of misuse.

Reports regarding this potential rule surfaced in December last year, though it has not yet been implemented.

The new Aadhaar app already displays a QR code along with the cardholder’s photograph after login, while other personal details remain hidden. Cardholder information is not revealed without logging into the app.