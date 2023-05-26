Transform locked iPhones into smart home displays with new iOS 17: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

Apple is set to introduce a feature in iOS 17 that will transform locked iPhones into smart home displays. According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, when the phone is locked and placed horizontally, the interface will showcase weather updates, calendar appointments and notifications in a similar style to smart home displays. Gurman further stated that the functionality of the interface in question will resemble smart home devices by Google and Amazon. The purpose of this feature is to enhance the usefulness of iPhones when they are idle on a desk or nightstand. It will utilize a dark background and bright text, facilitating easy readability from a distance.

Building upon Apple's lock screen widgets introduced in iOS 16, the smart home-style display will expand the capabilities of the lock screen. These widgets enable users to view concise information such as weather updates and news headlines below the time on their lock screens. The upcoming smart home-style display in iOS 17 will take this concept further, providing a more immersive and comprehensive display of information.

Gurman report further informed that the tech giant is actively developing a smart home-style display feature for iPads. However, it is worth mentioning that Apple tends to introduce features to iPhones at a faster pace compared to iPads. This is evident from the fact that lock screen widgets, which are available on iPhones, are not yet accessible on iPads. Nevertheless, Apple is working towards bringing the smart home-style display feature to iPads in the future.

Apple has extensive plans for iOS 17, including significant updates to the iPhone's Wallet app and improvements to its location services. Additionally, a dedicated journaling app is said to be in the works, aiming to assist users in logging their thoughts conveniently. Furthermore, Apple is actively working on enhancing SharePlay, the feature that enables synchronized streaming of TV shows, movies, and music with friends and family during FaceTime calls. These updates indicate Apple's commitment to delivering a more comprehensive and enriched user experience with iOS 17.

Apple is planning updates for AirPlay, the feature that enables streaming and content sharing between Apple devices and Apple TV or compatible smart TVs. The tech giant has been engaged in discussions with hotels to simplify the process of streaming video and audio to devices that users don't personally own. These updates aim to enhance the overall AirPlay experience and expand its usability in various settings, providing greater convenience and flexibility to Apple device users.

Tech Crunch also wrote that Apple is actively developing emotion-tracking technology and intends to introduce an iPad version of the iPhone Health app in the near future. Furthermore, the Health app will also receive an update to incorporate the new tools to track emotions and manage vision conditions, including nearsightedness.

