Lava launches new smartphone, resembling iPhone 16 Pro, priced under Rs 7,000 Lava has launched an impressive smartphone featuring a 5000mAh battery, resembling the iPhone 16 Pro. This phone is priced under Rs 7,000 and could pose a challenge to Chinese companies.

The Indian brand Lava has certainly made waves, giving tough competition to various Chinese companies. Last year, Lava launched a range of affordable smartphones packed with impressive features, and this year is no different. The company has introduced another budget-friendly phone, the Lava Shark, which bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 16 Pro. Priced at under Rs 7,000, this Lava smartphone is set to challenge devices from brands like Realme, Redmi, Poco, and Infinix.

Lava Shark India price

The Lava Shark comes in two attractive color options: Titanium Gold and Stealth Black. It features a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be virtually expanded to 8GB. Additionally, users can increase the storage capacity using a microSD card. With a price tag of Rs 6,999, this phone will hit the shelves in offline markets soon.

Lava Shark specifications

Taking a closer look at the features of the Lava Shark, we find it sports a 6.67-inch display capable of HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device boasts a premium punch-hole design and is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance. Powering the Lava Shark is a Unisoc octacore processor, ensuring decent performance for everyday tasks.

The phone offers support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a robust 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C charging capabilities, running on Android 14. For connectivity, it includes features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Lava Shark's 50MP AI camera on the back, while an 8MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls. The camera module closely resembles that of the iPhone 16 Pro and is complemented by an LED flash on the rear.

In summary, the Lava Shark is a strong contender in the budget smartphone market, offering impressive features at an unbeatable price point.

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G will launch first in these cities, CMD Robert J. Ravi confirms