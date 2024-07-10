Lava Blaze X unleashed in India with curved display: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Blaze X

Lava, a domestic smartphone brand has launched a new smartphone under the Blaze series. The company has unleashed the new Blaze X smartphone, which will feature a curved AMOLED display and the smartphone will be made available in two colour variants- Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey.

Price and offer

The new Blaze X smartphone will be made available on the Lava e-store and Amazon India’s store. The device will go on sale from July 20 onwards at a starting price of Rs 13,999 (which is inclusive of bank offers).

In a statement, Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said, "The new Blaze X, the latest addition to the line-up is developed with three key parameters at the epicentre-segment - first curved AMOLED display, performance and aesthetics.”

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz display with a punch-hole design to provide an immersive experience to the users.

The new Blaze X comes equipped with a 64MP+2MP rear camera featuring the Sony sensor and a 16MP front camera.

It offers several shooting modes, including Dual View Video, Film, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Macro, AI Emoji.

Moreover, the device comes with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 5000mAh battery along Type C port and 33W Fast charging.

