Lava Agni 3 with dual display, iPhone-like Action Button launched under Rs 21,000 in India

Lava has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Lava Agni 3 is a new addition to the company’s Agni lineup. The mid-budget smartphone gets two screens: a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that offers access to some of the smartphone's features. Some of the other key highlights of the smartphone include a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Lava Agni 3 smartphone.

Lava Agni 3 India price and availability

Lava Agni 3 comes in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass colours. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at Rs. 20,999, excluding a charging adapter. For Rs. 22,999, you can get the same configuration along with a charger. There's also a 256GB storage variant (with charger included) priced at Rs. 24,999. The phone will be available for purchase in India on October 9 at 12am (midnight) through Amazon.

Lava Agni 3 specifications

The Lava Agni 3 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 8GB of storage that can be used as 'virtual RAM'. It comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and unfortunately, there is no option to expand it using an external memory card. The phone operates on Android 14 and is set to receive three OS version upgrades and four years of security updates.

It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. On the back panel, there's a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen that can be used for various actions such as receiving calls, responding to messages, taking selfies with the rear cameras, controlling music, and setting timers or alarms.

The phone is equipped with an 'Action' button that allows users to switch between ringer and silent modes, turn on the flashlight feature, or use it as a shutter button for the camera.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera with EIS.

The Lava Agni 3 comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, claimed to charge the phone to 50 percent within 19 minutes. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 163.7x75.53x8.8mm, and it weighs 212g.

