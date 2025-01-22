JioCinema premium plans available with up to 51 percent discount, millions of users rejoice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JioCinema premium plans

If you're someone who spends significantly on OTT streaming, there's some great news for you! Reliance Jio has come to the rescue of its millions of customers by making a significant reduction in the prices of its JioCinema plans. Now, you can enjoy a wealth of entertainment without breaking the bank; in fact, you can spend less than Rs 50.

It’s important to note that while other OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Zee5 often charge hefty fees for monthly or annual subscriptions, Jio is providing considerable relief to OTT streamers. The prices for Jio Cinema plans have been slashed, allowing you to watch the latest movies, web series, TV shows, cricket matches, and much more without delving too deep into your pocket.

Let’s take a closer look at two of the JioCinema recharge plans that have seen substantial reductions. The company is rolling out special offers for customers on both of these plans.

Big discount on the basic plan

Currently, Reliance Jio offers a Jio Cinema plan priced at Rs 59. However, as part of a special offer, customers can now enjoy a whopping 51 precent discount, bringing the cost down to just Rs 29! This means you can binge-watch your favorite shows and movies for an entire month at an incredibly low price. Keep in mind, though, that with this subscription plan, you can only log in on one device.

Significant price cut on the premium plan

In addition to the basic plan, there's also the Jio Cinema Premium plan, originally priced at Rs 149. Good news—this plan is also available at a discounted rate thanks to Jio’s ongoing promotional efforts. Customers can now take advantage of a special 40 percent discount on this plan. The standout feature of the JioCinema Premium plan is that it allows you to log in on up to four devices simultaneously. Plus, you can stream videos in stunning 4K quality.

