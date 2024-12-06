Jio users rejoice with 336 days of validity for less than Rs 1,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio recharge plan

If you have a Reliance Jio SIM card in your phone, there’s some great news for you! Reliance Jio offers a wide range of plans, some of which can be quite expensive while others are more affordable. With so many options available, many users are not aware of all the different plans Jio offers. If you find yourself recharging your phone frequently, we have information about a very affordable plan that can last for an entire year!

To make it easier for customers, Reliance Jio has organized its plans into different categories. These include plans for 5G internet, entertainment, extra data, annual plans, and special plans for Jio phones. If you need extra data, there are also data packs available for you.

Jio Rs 895 recharge plan

One of the standout plans from Jio is priced at just Rs 895. This is an excellent choice for users who primarily need to make calls. With this plan, you'll enjoy 336 days of validity, which means you won’t have to worry about recharging for almost 11 months! This plan provides 12 cycles of 28 days each. However, it’s important to note that this plan is specifically for Jio phone users, so if you have a smartphone, this plan isn’t for you.

While this plan is great for calling, the data offered may not meet everyone's needs. You’ll receive a total of 24GB of data, which is enough for basic internet use but might not be suitable for heavy data users. Also, this plan does not include the advanced True 5G options.

In addition to free calls, you’ll get free SMS messages, although you only receive 50 free messages every 28 days, which is fewer than other Jio plans. Finally, when you purchase this plan, you’ll also get some extra perks, including free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

