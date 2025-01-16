Jio provides free access to the Paatal Lok 2 web series for its 49 crore users: How to avail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Paata Lok 2 on Jio

Reliance Jio has once again delighted its millions of customers. If you love watching web series, there’s some exciting news for you. Jio is offering a chance to catch the much-anticipated Paatal Lok 2, set to release on January 17, 2025, for free. With a specific recharge plan from Jio, you can enjoy this web series at no extra cost. This fantastic offer has removed a major worry for countless mobile users. Alongside free access to the web series, Jio also provides benefits like long validity, unlimited free calling, and ample data in its recharge plans. You’ll get a variety of advantages all bundled in a single affordable recharge plan. Let’s dive into the details.

No need to pay for Paatal Lok 2

We’d like to point out that Reliance Jio now includes free subscriptions to various OTT apps in many of its recharge plans. Paatal Lok 2 is making its debut tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. To watch this web series, you must have a Prime Video subscription. However, if you prefer not to pay separately for that, you can access Paatal Lok 2 for free with the right Jio recharge plan.

Exciting offer from Jio

Jio offers an attractive plan priced at Rs 1029 for its customers. In this plan, users receive 84 days of validity, along with unlimited free calling to any network during that period. You’ll also enjoy 100 free SMS daily as part of the package.

In addition, the Rs 1029 plan provides a generous total of 168GB of high-speed data, allowing you to use up to 2GB of high-speed data per day. The standout feature of this plan is the inclusion of an Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 84 days, which allows you to watch Paatal Lok 2 for free. The most significant advantage is that you’ll get both free calling and an OTT subscription in one convenient plan.

